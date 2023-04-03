ComfortDelGro donates $200,000 to help seniors

SINGAPORE - About 710 seniors will receive items such as groceries, medical aids and mobility devices after transport giant ComfortDelGro donated $200,000 to two organisations last Friday.

The company presented a $100,000 cheque each to the Lions Befrienders Service Association and the NTUC-U Care Fund last Friday at its 20th anniversary dinner.

Lions Befrienders will use the donation for its Hardship Aging Fund, which supports four initiatives that are designed to cater to the individualised needs of at-risk elderly.

The initiatives include the home personal care initiative, which helps seniors who are frail and have to stay home with daily activities such as housekeeping, grocery shopping, exercises and personal hygiene; and the senior group home program, which allows frail seniors to live independently in designated rental flats retrofitted with elderly-friendly features.

Lions Befrienders’ chairman Anthony Tan said that the donation will help alleviate day-to-day expenses for up to 650 seniors.

Meanwhile, the NTUC-U Care Fund will use the donation for its new Health For Life Fund, which aims to provide emotional, psychological and physical assistance for elderly in need of intermediate and long-term healthcare. About 60 seniors are expected to benefit from this initiative.

ComfortDelGro Chairman Lim Jit Poh said: “We have traditionally worked closely with organisations focussed on providing assistance to the aged sick as well as the mobility impaired. Over the last two decades, we have given close to $30 million to charitable organisations across all our operations worldwide.”

To further commemorate the group’s 20th anniversary, 40 SBS Transit buses and Comfort DelGro taxis bearing special gold-and-black wraps have been plying the roads.

Long-time cabbies, who started driving with ComfortDelGro from 2003 or earlier, had a one-off waiver of their taxi rental last Friday.