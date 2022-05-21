 Commuters disembark at Kembangan after white smoke is seen in MRT train cabin, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Commuters disembark at Kembangan after white smoke is seen in MRT train cabin

The affected train was withdrawn from service so that further checks could be carried out.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM TIKTOK
Wallace Woon
May 21, 2022 10:32 am

Commuters on a westbound SMRT train had to disembark after white smoke was seen in one of its cars on Friday (May 20).

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said: "On Friday at around 5pm, white smoke was seen coming from one car of a westbound train at Kembangan MRT station on the East-West Line.

"As a safety precaution, station staff guided commuters to disembark and board the next train. Our staff did not receive any reports of commuters who needed medical attention."

Mr Lam added that the cause of the smoke emission was a leaking air-conditioning compressor that released Freon gas.

The affected train was withdrawn from service so that further checks could be carried out.

A video circulating on Tiktok showed commuters standing up from their seats preparing to disembark from the train as white smoke can be seen in the background.

Singapore

Bus captain finds wallet by roadside, tracks down owner

The video ends showing commuters waiting on the platform as SMRT staff walk through the train cabin to clear out any remaining passengers.

smrtcommuters