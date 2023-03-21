 Couple arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit perfumes worth over $91,000, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Couple arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit perfumes worth over $91,000

Couple arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit perfumes worth over $91,000
More than 1,100 trademark-infringing bottles of perfume worth more than $91,000 in street value were seized during the operation. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Sarah Koh
Mar 21, 2023 10:14 pm

A couple was arrested for allegedly being involved in selling fake perfumes with a street value of more than $91,000.

A 21-year-old man and a woman, 20, were arrested during an operation conducted by the police at multiple locations along River Valley and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 1,100 trademark-infringing bottles of perfume were seized.

Under the Trade Marks Act, those convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Singapore

Subhas Nair denies trying to create ill-will between races

crimeCOUNTERFEIT PRODUCTS