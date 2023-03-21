Couple arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit perfumes worth over $91,000
A couple was arrested for allegedly being involved in selling fake perfumes with a street value of more than $91,000.
A 21-year-old man and a woman, 20, were arrested during an operation conducted by the police at multiple locations along River Valley and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.
More than 1,100 trademark-infringing bottles of perfume were seized.
Under the Trade Marks Act, those convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now