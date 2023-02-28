Couple seen fleeing the scene after car collides with cab and overturns

A car overturned in the middle of the street after it collided with a taxi outside an HDB car park in Ang Mo Kio.

The incident occurred at Block 350 along Ang Mo Kio Street 32 at 5.40pm on Feb 26, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to witnesses who spoke to the Chinese newspaper, a couple who emerged from the overturned car fled the scene before police or paramedics could arrive.

The owner of a nearby western food stall told Shin Min the car was exiting the estate when it collided with the taxi "coming from the other direction" at the intersection.

The car’s front windows were shattered, while the taxi was left with a damaged bonnet.

Another eyewitness to the accident, surnamed Lin, told Shin Min she saw a man and woman emerge from the car and flee the scene.

Both of them appeared to be injured, though not too seriously, she added.

The owner of the food stall also said he walked over to help the couple – believed to be in their 20s – when they emerged from the car, and smelled alcohol on them.

The police said a 52-year-old male taxi driver and a 79-year-old female passenger involved in the accident were taken to hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.