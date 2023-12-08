Couple spotted queuing at MBS cafe in bathrobes and bedroom slippers

In social etiquette, dressing appropriately to a restaurant is a show of respect to the establishment as well as fellow diners.

But to a couple at Marina Bay Sands, the Origin + Bloom cafe is perhaps excluded from the need for social etiquette since it is not a restaurant, so they did not see the need to dress appropriately.

Or maybe they considered bathrobes appropriate attire for stepping out into public areas. They were also wearing hotel-issued bedroom slippers.

Stomper Lifeisgood begs to differ.

In sharing the Dec 3 photo of the man and woman queuing at the cafe in bathrobe and bedroom slippers, the Stomper questioned the appropriateness of the getup.

The Stomper also said the couple were seen going into the shops. "It's disgraceful."

It is unclear whether the couple were wearing anything else under their bathrobes.

While certain F&B outlets in MBS have a dress code, Origin + Bloom is not one of them.

At Cé La Vi Restaurant, for example, the dress code is "casual chic". Gentlemen must be in sleeved shirts and covered shoes. Slippers, sandals, activewear, singlets and beachwear are strictly not permitted on the premises. Long trousers and smart shorts are allowed.

The casino also has a dress code. According to a Tripadvisor post, a guest was told: "In our casino, smart casual wear is required and we would appreciate it if patrons are appropriately attired.

"For all of our guests, beach wear including flip-flops, slippers, casual short pants and sleeveless shirts are not allowed. Casual short pants refer to sports shorts used for running or gym. Bermuda shorts or knee-length shorts are acceptable."

Although none of the dress codes ban bathrobes and bedroom slippers, social etiquette can be a good guide in preventing unease and awkwardness in the people around us.