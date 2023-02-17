Customer gets 'nothing but kindness' from 'backwards' stall

Here's how hawkers can really make your day a wonderful one. And who cares if they are 'backwards' or not.

In a Facebook post on (Feb 16), Sun Meilan shared how it felt to be on the receiving end of a heartwarming gesture from a wanton mee seller.

She recounted how she had ordered four packets of wanton noodles from Jin Wei Wanton Chicken Feet Noodle at Block 807 Yishun Ring Road.

The total cost was $16, but Ms Sun had only $7; and she was running late to pick up her son.

Ms Sun said she panicked because the stall did not accept cashless payment such as PayNow.

However, the stall owner reassured her in Mandarin that she could return the balance the next time she visited the stall.

While Ms Sun offered to leave her mobile number, the hawker refused, saying instead that “what’s most important is that the food fills you up”.

"There is an old school charm in some of these so called 'backward' stalls." wrote Ms Sun.

It appeared like her post was a response to another that was shared by ex-NMP Calvin Cheng, who recently called for a boycott against hawkers who did not adopt cashless payments. The post received much flak online.

Ms Sun added: “Sometimes this (the human touch) is what keeps customers coming back and not whether the stall has kept up with times.”.

Madam Ho Ching, chairman of Temasek Trust, also shared Ms Sun's post.

Madam Ho added: "Indeed there is no need to shame others for using cash. What matters is that the heart is in the right place."