Cyclist caught on camera breaking into Geylang bistro; owner requests information

The owner of a bistro in Geylang has posted CCTV footage online of a cyclist breaking into the shop in the wee hours of the morning and making away with a remote-controlled car.

Facebook user Charwin Tan, who is also an owner of Fujiwara Tofu Shop, appealed in his post for anyone with information on the person to contact him. He has also lodged a police report over the matter.

In his post, CCTV footage shows a male cyclist stopping outside the shop at 4.50am on Wednesday (July 26).

The cyclist gets off his bike, climbs over the gate and jumps into the shop premises. Though he is seen initially without a mask, he appears to be wearing one when he climbs over the fence.

After about 20 seconds inside the shop, he re-appears on camera with a yellow remote-controlled car in hand. He then climbs back over the fence.

The concept shop, which opened in February 2023, pays homage to the long-running manga and anime Initial D, and is a late-night gathering spot for car enthusiasts.