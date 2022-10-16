Cyclists, motorists could face penalties for reckless use of Seletar's dedicated cycling lane

The cycling lane is demarcated by blue markings, with operating hours indicated on road signboards and on the lane.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng (right) at the launch of the Sunday Cycling Lane with an inaugural ride with avid cyclists on Oct 16, 2022.

Those who cycle or drive recklessly on a dedicated cycling lane near Seletar Aerospace Park could face penalties for doing so.

The 4.6km cycling lane in West Camp Road was opened on Sunday. It is the first in Singapore to be time-based, allowing exclusive access to cyclists from 5am to 11am every Sunday under a six-month trial

But buses can use this lane, too, during those hours, with other vehicles including personal mobility devices barred.

Speaking to reporters at the launch on Sunday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said enforcement measures will be carried out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The cycling lane – in both directions of the road - is demarcated by solid blue markings, with operating hours indicated on road signboards and on the lane.

A handbook has also been launched to guide road users to share the space safely.

Mr Baey said LTA will use the trial to gather feedback and assess the impact to road traffic before finalising future plans.

The limits on cycling group sizes will be removed for the dedicated on-road cycling lane in both Tanah Merah Coast Road and West Camp Road, after the authorities determined that these lanes can be safe for larger groups especially when there is lower vehicular traffic, he noted.

The Government initially capped group sizes at five when riding in a single file and 10 when riding abreast, in January.

On Sunday, about 40 cycling enthusiasts turned up for the launch.

Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen noted that the area is highly popular with cyclists, and on each weekend morning there can be 500 to 1,000 cyclists.

"The cycling lane may be popular among new or recreational cyclists who may not know the roads very well, as some do not drive. Having this dedicated lane will make it safer," he added.

Mr Steven Lim, a member of the Active Mobility Advisory Panel, said West Camp Road is a popular cycling route, linking those living in Yishun to the Punggol and Pasir Ris park connectors.

"Such a (model) has very big potential... and if the trial proves that it works, we can replicate this in other areas, such as the CBD (Central Business District) for example. So more people can use this time-based bike lane to go to work safely," he added.