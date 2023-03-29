DBS digibank, Paylah app services disrupted, users unable to log in

The bank said that access to its digibank online and mobile services, as well as its PayLah app, is currently unavailable.

At least dozens of DBS app users were unable to log in on Wednesday after access to the bank’s digital services was disrupted.

The bank said on Facebook at 9.20am that access to its digibank online and mobile services, as well as its PayLah app, is currently unavailable.

The bank said: “We are resolving the issue and will update as soon as services are recovered.”

“Please be assured that our systems remain secure and uncompromised.”

In an updated statement, it said customers can continue to use their DBS/POSB cards for transactions.

On website Downdetector, which tracks outages, complaints began cropping up since 7am, with a peak of more than 360 reports at about 8.30am.

Other unhappy customers took to DBS’ Facebook page to report issues including being unable to retrieve one-time passwords and receiving prompts to reset their pin.

Facebook user Mawar Elin Mamat claimed that she was unable to pay her hospital bills because of the outage.

Another Facebook user, William Tan, said: “The last time your system had a major breakdown, which caused a lot of problems and inconvenience for users, no explanation or reasons were given.

“No penalties or punishment were meted out from relevant authorities either.”

On March 24, DBS PayLah app users faced delays in receiving their cashback when they made payments in hopes of claiming a $3 meal subsidy offered by the bank.

The delays were caused by a high volume of log-ins, DBS Bank said then.

In November 2021, a malfunctioning access control server disrupted services for DBS Bank and POSB users over three days, resulting in the bank’s worst digital disruption in a decade.

The Straits Times has contacted DBS for more information.

This is a developing story.