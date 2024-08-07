Delivery rider fractures pelvis in accident with 2 Mercedes

Mr Chen said that the driver of the black Mercedes-Benz got out of the car, took a quick glance and left.

Mr Chen suffered a pelvic fracture and will be unable to work for at least six months.

A 65-year-old food delivery rider suffered a fractured pelvis after he was caught between two Mercedes-Benz cars at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

The accident happened on July 29 at about 3.20pm.

Mr Chen told Shin Min Daily News that he was riding an electric bicycle and was forced to swerve to avoid a white Mercedes-Benz that had suddenly entered his lane.

"To avoid a collision, I swerved to the right, but a black Mercedes was coming from behind on my right,” he recounted.

Sandwiched between the two vehicles, Mr Chen apparently collided with the black Mercedes, causing his e-bike to also crash into the white Mercedes.

Broken parts of the e-bike were scattered on the road.

“I didn’t have time to react," he said.

"I fell and immediately got up, fearing I would be hit by another car.”

He added that he could still walk but was in a lot of pain.

The female driver of the white Mercedes stopped to check on Mr Chen and promised to engage her insurance company.

He sent his e-bike for repair, but mentioned that if the fee is too high, he will not get it fixed. He had originally paid $1,599 for it.

The following day, Mr Chen's pain worsened to the point where he could no longer walk.

"I have abrasions on the right side of my forehead, arms and legs," he said.

"My pelvis hurts so much that I have to use a wheelchair."

His friend took him to the hospital and an X-ray revealed Mr Chen had a severe fracture to his pelvis, which will require at least six months of recovery.

Mr Chen, who does not have personal insurance, is now relying on third-party insurance to cover his medical expenses and lost income.

His friend also took him to a police station to report the incident.

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.