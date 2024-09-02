Delivery rider's e-bike stolen after breakdown in Sengkang

Since there were more than 10 cups of coffee waiting to be delivered, Mr Chen decided to drag the e-bike to a grass patch beside the road and deliver the items on foot.

A food delivery rider found himself stranded and out of pocket when his electric bicycle broke down and was later allegedly stolen.

The incident occurred on Aug 29 at about 10am at Sengkang East Avenue.

Mr Chen, 54, told Shin Min Daily News that he was delivering food to a nearby HDB flat when his e-bike malfunctioned, causing him to lose his balance.

Fortunately, he managed to avoid a fall by using his feet to steady himself.

With over 10 cups of coffee waiting to be delivered, Mr Chen decided to drag his broken bicycle to the side of the road, deliver the food on foot, and return later to collect his bike.

However, when he returned, he discovered that his e-bike was missing.

Mr Chen reported the alleged theft to the police the following day.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and are investigating the matter.

Mr Chen said that he had used the bike for two to three years and speculated that it could potentially be sold for parts, worth hundreds of dollars.

As purchasing a used electric bicycle is not cost-effective, Mr Chen said he had no choice but to spend over $1,000 on a new e-bike to continue his work.