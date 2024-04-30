 E-bike catches fire on the road, explosions heard, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

E-bike catches fire on the road, explosions heard

A cabby put out the fire but the e-bike reignited.PHOTO: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Senior Executive Sub-Editor
Apr 30, 2024 10:05 am

An e-bike caught fire on the road at Jalan Teck Whye on April 27 and explosions were heard.

Netizen Rambutan shared with Stomp videos and photos of the power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in flames and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters extinguishing the fire.

"My daughter heard someone scream, followed by loud explosions," said the netizen.

"Then she saw the fire. There was thick black smoke billowing from the flames. I was quite worried about that. It's for sure toxic."

The e-bike apparently burnt for more than five minutes before a taxi driver used his extinguisher to put out the fire and drove off.

"But the bike started catching fire again," recounted the Stomper.

"Five minutes later, SCDF came with two fire engines. They put out the fire."

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 6:20pm and extinguished it using a hosereel.

There were no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of the PAB.

SCDF added: "To prevent PAB fires, the public is reminded not to leave batteries or devices charging for a prolonged period or charging them unattended overnight.

"In addition, do not purchase or use non-original batteries."

