Display the Singapore flag from July 1 to Sept 30

From July 1 to Sept 30, all organisations and households may display the national flag at their offices, building premises and residential premises.

Singaporeans are encouraged to display the national flag during the National Day celebration period between July 1 and Sept 30, in celebration of the Republic turning 59 in 2024.

During this period, all organisations and households may display the national flag at their offices, building premises and residential premises, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a statement on June 27.

The rules for flying and displaying the national flag are relaxed during this period, and flags may be flown without a flagpole and night illumination, the ministry added.

The use and display of the national flag is governed by the National Symbols Act and Regulations, which came into effect on Aug 1, 2023.

When the national flag is normally displayed outside a building, it must be flown from a flagpole in front of the building, and must not be flown at night with proper illumination.

MCCY also reminded citizens that torn or worn-out flags should not be displayed and should be disposed of after being packed into a sealed black trash bag.

“The national flag is Singapore’s most visible symbol of statehood and a symbol of our national unity and resilience. It should be treated with respect and used in an appropriate and dignified manner,” said the ministry.

The full guidelines on the display and use of the flag can be viewed on the National Heritage Board’s website.