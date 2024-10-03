Do you know this woman?
The police are looking for the woman pictured on the right to assist with investigations.
There was a case of shop theft reported at Suntec City on Aug 27.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the woman should call the Police Hotline at 1800 255 0000.
Informants can also submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information received will be kept strictly confidential.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now