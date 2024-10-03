 Do you know this woman?, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Do you know this woman?

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
TNP
Oct 03, 2024 01:30 pm

The police are looking for the woman pictured on the right to assist with investigations.

There was a case of shop theft reported at Suntec City on Aug 27.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the woman should call the Police Hotline at 1800 255 0000.

Informants can also submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness 

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

