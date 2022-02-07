Don't come back if you can't afford $9 for a plate of chicken (rice)
A man was stunned when he paid $9 for a plate of chicken rice.
Stomper Terence said his dad visited a new coffee shop at 81 Lorong Limau and ordered two chicken wings and roasted pork from a chicken rice stall.
"It was the most expensive chicken rice I have ever paid for," he said.
"The rice was sold separately as well.
"When I went back and questioned the hawker, he responded if I cannot afford, next time I should not come back."
