Don't come back if you can't afford $9 for a plate of chicken (rice)

A man was stunned when he paid $9 for a plate of chicken rice.

Stomper Terence said his dad visited a new coffee shop at 81 Lorong Limau and ordered two chicken wings and roasted pork from a chicken rice stall.

"It was the most expensive chicken rice I have ever paid for," he said.

"The rice was sold separately as well.

"When I went back and questioned the hawker, he responded if I cannot afford, next time I should not come back."