Driver arrested after crane hits Chinatown overhead bridge

A 46-year-old lorry driver was arrested after a crane hit an overhead bridge in Chinatown on Mar 13.

Stomper Vincent alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos, including the damage caused by the crane to the overhead bridge along Eu Tong Sen Street towards Hill Street.

A photo shows the lorry damaged and leaning to one side.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 11.10am.

"The 46-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital," a police spokesperson said.

"He was subsequently arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle with exceeded overall height of 4.5m without being escorted by a police officer or an auxiliary police officer."

Police investigations are ongoing.