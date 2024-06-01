 Woman, 74, dies after car crashes into walkway in Yishun, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Woman, 74, dies after car crashes into walkway in Yishun

The authorities said the car was believed to have “self-skidded” near Block 820 Yishun Street 81 at about 3.45pm on June 1.PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV
Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
Jun 01, 2024 10:36 pm

A 74-year-old woman died after the car she was in crashed into a covered walkway shelter in Yishun on June 1 afternoon.

The authorities said the car was believed to have “self-skidded” near Block 820 Yishun Street 81 at about 3.45pm.

Photos of the aftermath posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page show that a Malaysia-registered black Perodua Bezza had crashed into a pillar of the shelter. The impact caused the front left side of the car to be badly damaged.

A 76-year-old male driver and the 74-year-old female passenger were taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The police said the woman subsequently died at the hospital. The man is still in hospital.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Boy, 9, injured in accident at Yishun HDB carpark

