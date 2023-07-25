 Driver crashes into construction barricade in Seletar, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Driver crashes into construction barricade in Seletar

Driver crashes into construction barricade in Seletar
The police were alerted to the accident along Punggol Barat Drive towards Seletar North Link on Monday.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
Aqil Hamzah and Isabelle Liew
Jul 25, 2023 04:36 pm

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday after the car he drove crashed into a construction barricade near Seletar Airport.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Punggol Barat Drive towards Seletar North Link at 3.14am.

The car is believed to have skidded before it crashed, with a video shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showing the silver Honda Odyssey moving forward despite the traffic light at the junction showing red.

The dashcam footage came from a vehicle driving along Seletar North Link.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent the driver – who was conscious – to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show the barricade with a gaping hole where the car passed through. The back of the car is seen perched atop a concrete block.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he later died, police said.
Singapore

Biker killed in chain collision with lorry, 3 cars on PIE

Related Stories

Auxiliary police officer in coma after being hit by car in Yishun; driver arrested

Teen holds onto mum's flowers even after being pulled out of accident wreckage

Traffic diversions expected at Tuas Second Link on July 26

Investigations are ongoing.

24Jul2023 0311hrs Seletar North Link #SCW8539D honda odyssey fail to conform to red light signal & crash into the construction site quoted My dad is working during that time and while travelling along Seletar North Link, driver in vehicle SCW8539D ran a red light and almost hit my dad's lorry. Luckily nothing happened to my dad. The vehicle flew into the construction site and the back wheel landed on top of a concrete block. Ambulance was also notified

Posted by SGRV FRONT MAN on Monday, July 24, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpunggolpoliceSCDF