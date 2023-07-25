Driver crashes into construction barricade in Seletar

The police were alerted to the accident along Punggol Barat Drive towards Seletar North Link on Monday.

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday after the car he drove crashed into a construction barricade near Seletar Airport.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Punggol Barat Drive towards Seletar North Link at 3.14am.

The car is believed to have skidded before it crashed, with a video shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showing the silver Honda Odyssey moving forward despite the traffic light at the junction showing red.

The dashcam footage came from a vehicle driving along Seletar North Link.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent the driver – who was conscious – to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show the barricade with a gaping hole where the car passed through. The back of the car is seen perched atop a concrete block.

Investigations are ongoing.