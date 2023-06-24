Driver dies after car flips while overtaking on PIE, 2 taken to hospital

The driver was flung out of his vehicle which flipped multiple times after colliding with another car.

A driver died on Friday after his car collided with another and flipped multiple times, causing him to be flung out of his vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident on the Pan-Island Expressway heading towards Changi after the Upper Bukit Timah Road exit at 9pm on Friday.

An SCDF ambulance was dispatched to the scene, where the 33-year-old driver was found lying motionless. He was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

The police said the accident involved two cars.

A 33-year-old man, the driver of the second car and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

23jun2023 2056hrs pie tailgating overtaking from the left fail to wear seatbelt quoted Zoom in to see the car flipping multiple times. Posted by SGRV ADMIN on Friday, June 23, 2023

Dashcam video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows a black saloon car weaving in and out of traffic on the right-most lane of the PIE, overtaking vehicles on their left.

In the footage, the black car can be seen losing control as it approaches a bend. It then skids across all four lanes of the expressway, hits a car and flips several times before and coming to a stop upside down on the road shoulder.

Debris from the collision can be seen scattered across the expressway in the video.

Around 20 police officers were gathered at the accident scene, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News.

Shin Min reported that the accident caused a jam which lasted three hours due to lane closures.

The police said investigations are ongoing.