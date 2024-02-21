Driver fails to help cyclist knocked over at junction

With more than 850,000 registered vehicles in Singapore and delivery services a norm these days, the roads are busy with vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

But a driver making a left-turn in Telok Blangah Crescent at about 6pm on Feb 20 failed to keep a lookout for other road users.

In a dashcam clip shared in the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a man in what looks like Foodpanda uniform is seen cycling along the main road when a black car turns onto the road and hits his bicycle.

The cyclist falls off his bike and appears stunned as he tries to regain his composure while sitting on the road. Other vehicles visibly slow down when driving past the cyclist.

The car that had hit him drives off without stopping to help.

The cyclist checks his right elbow before getting up. Two men approach to help him and pick his bicycle up.

Netizens commented that the driver should have stopped before making a turn at the junction and the cyclist was lucky there was no fast-moving vehicle in his lane.