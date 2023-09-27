Driver staggers and falls after allegedly getting punched near HarbourFront Centre

An alleged case of assault took place in Telok Blangah Road near HarbourFront Centre, according to an eyewitness who posted a video clip of the incident on Facebook last Sunday (Sept 24).

The Facebook user, CK Chan, uploaded a clip that showed a man struggling to stand after allegedly being hit by a younger man in a parking lot.

The man, whose back is to the camera, is staggering as he’s helped up by a woman who appears to be in the company of the alleged perpetrator, and another woman who is on the phone.

In his post, Chan wrote: "With no provocation, this... guy driving rained punches on the old man just because of a honking issue.

"The old man fell and was bleeding. I hope he's okay. Can't stop to help as I've a customer in my vehicle. If the old man needs a witness I'm willing."

Chan seems to be referring to the driver of a red Mazda as the perpetrator.

While many netizens cried “road bully” in the comments, some also felt the 15-sec clip did not tell the full story.

“No head or tail, and no idea what led to the punch,” read one comment.