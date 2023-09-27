 Driver staggers and falls after allegedly getting punched near HarbourFront Centre, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Driver staggers and falls after allegedly getting punched near HarbourFront Centre

SCREENSHOTS via FACEBOOK
Sep 27, 2023 04:42 pm

An alleged case of assault took place in Telok Blangah Road near HarbourFront Centre, according to an eyewitness who posted a video clip of the incident on Facebook last Sunday (Sept 24).

The Facebook user, CK Chan, uploaded a clip that showed a man struggling to stand after allegedly being hit by a younger man in a parking lot. 

The man, whose back is to the camera, is staggering as he’s helped up by a woman who appears to be in the company of the alleged perpetrator, and another woman who is on the phone. 

In his post, Chan wrote: "With no provocation, this... guy driving rained punches on the old man just because of a honking issue.

"The old man fell and was bleeding. I hope he's okay. Can't stop to help as I've a customer in my vehicle. If the old man needs a witness I'm willing."

Chan seems to be referring to the driver of a red Mazda as the perpetrator. 

While many netizens cried “road bully” in the comments, some also felt the 15-sec clip did not tell the full story. 

“No head or tail, and no idea what led to the punch,” read one comment.

