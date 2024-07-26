Alleged unlicensed driver charged with biting cop, dangerous driving

The man had failed to stop for checks by the Traffic Police and sped off instead.

An alleged unlicensed driver of a van has been accused of failing to stop the vehicle during a police operation and driving away in a dangerous manner at speeds of up to 120kmh.

When cornered after a police chase, Mohamad Firdaus Mohamad Hassim allegedly bit an officer’s left forearm before he was arrested.

On July 26, the 43-year-old man was handed eight charges for multiple traffic offences and a drug-related crime, as well as one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

He is accused of driving the van along Java Road near Beach Road without a valid licence at around 1.40pm on July 24.

Traffic Police officers in the area signalled to him to stop the van for checks, but he allegedly did not do so.

Police said in a statement on July 25 that the driver sped off instead.

According to court documents, Firdaus allegedly drove in a dangerous manner and travelled along Nicoll Highway towards Sims Way at speeds of up to 120kmh.

He is said to have swerved from the extreme right side of the road to the left, encroaching on the path of several other motorists and causing them to apply their brakes to avoid a collision.

A police spokesperson said the man then stopped his van at the junction of Sims Way and Geylang Road and fled on foot. Officers managed to stop him along Lorong 9 Geylang.

“While the officers were trying to detain the man, he bit one of (them) on his left forearm. Despite his injury, the officer managed to subdue and arrest the man together with another officer.”

The 38-year-old station inspector later sought treatment at a hospital and was given three days of medical leave.

Separately, Firdaus is also accused of failing to provide a sample of his urine at an office of the Central Narcotics Bureau on July 25.

His case has been adjourned to Aug 23.

If convicted of assaulting a police officer, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

A first-time offender convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.