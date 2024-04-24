Driver in Tampines crash arrested after discharged from hospital

A screengrab from a video posted by a netizen on Facebook.

The 42-year-old male car driver, who was assisting with investigations into the fatal crash in Tampines on April has been discharged from hospital.

According to the police, he was on April 24 arrested for dangerous driving causing death. His driving licence has also been suspended.

In the accident that happened at about 7am on April 22 at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4, 17-year-old student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril and 57-year-old Norzihan Juwahib died from their injuries.

Both victims were unconscious when taken to hospital.

Six vehicles were involved in the accident. Afifah was in a car driver by her father who had to undergo surgery due to the injuries he sustained from the accident.

Ms Norzihan, an employee of First Choice Pest Specialist, was in the company van.

Afifah and Ms Norzihan were buried on April 23, their final resting places merely a grave apart.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.