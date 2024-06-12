From dropout to graduating with diploma with merit

Ms Zoey Zuaswina Zupri received excellent results from Ngee Ann Polytechnic's CET Academy by obtaining her diploma in Applied Management for the Future Workplace.

Ms Zoey Zuaswina Zupri and her husband, Mr Nur Muhammad Ifwat and their three children: Khairie, Wafie and Qalbie.

Returning to school as an adult is no easy task but mother of three Zoey Zuaswina graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) with a diploma in Applied Management for the Future Workplace (DMFW) with top results.

She told Berita Harian she was inspired to pursue further education to provide her children with a stable future.

The 34-year-old and her husband Mr Nur Muhammad Ifwat graduated from NP's CET Academy for lifelong learning.

Ms Zoey, who received a diploma with merit, had to drop out of school twice due to financial problems.

"My family struggled after my father died when I was 14 years old," the oldest of four siblings said.

She could continue her studies only when Mr Ifwat, whom she was dating when they were studying at the same ITE, helped out by sharing his pocket money and packed meals.

The couple's first child Khairie was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, Xia-Gibbs syndrome, which impairs nerve growth. He was diagnosed with autism when he turned three.

"Therapy for autistic children is not cheap, starting from $150 to $200 an hour," Ms Zoey said of Khairie, who is now six.

When the couple welcomed their second child Wafie, Ms Zoey was working as an account administrator at a private school.

"We were not earning much," she recalled. "I tried to find another job but better prospects require higher qualifications."

Ms Zoey was disappointed when her employer rejected her application for the skills extension assistance scheme at the school. They considered her job to be "no more than a cashier" and did not believe it required advanced courses.

So she got herself a new job and put herself through school. She also hired a maid to help look after her children.

After completing her first semester at NP, Ms Zoey encouraged her husband to further his studies. She admitted she was happy to experience the nostalgia of studying together again, as they did in ITE.

Thanks to the hybrid nature of their classes, Ms Zoey and Mr Ifwat were able to balance family and studies while working full-time.

"Whenever I felt too tired and stressed, I thought of my goal that would put me in a position where I could give my children a better life," she said.

"My husband always says we are lucky to be surrounded by family members and friends who are loving, understanding and quick to help us without even having to ask."

With her diploma, Ms Zoey has been promoted to senior data analyst officer.

She advised: "Stay committed, manage your time and seek support from those close to you. Regardless of the circumstances, prioritise your well-being. When we are content and thriving, we can provide better care for our families."