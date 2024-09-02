 Drugs worth $343k seized in Bedok residence, 2 arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Drugs worth $343k seized in Bedok residence, 2 arrested

Drugs worth $343k seized in Bedok residence, 2 arrested
Drugs, including about 2.8kg of heroin, were seized from a residence in Bedok North Avenue 4 on Aug 30.PHOTO: CNB
Gabrielle Andres for The Straits Times
Sep 02, 2024 05:11 pm

Drugs worth about $343,000 were seized by authorities in a raid on Aug 30, during which two people were arrested for suspected drug activities.

In a news release on Sept 2, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said officers raided a residence in Bedok North Avenue 4.

A 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both Singaporeans, were arrested within the unit.

Officers also seized various drugs - about 2.8kg of heroin, 385g of Ice, 51g of Ecstasy, 24g of cannabis, 9g of ketamine and 13 Erimin-5 tablets. The amount could feed the addiction of about 1,550 drug abusers for a week, said CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Those who are found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, also known as “pure heroin”, or more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the mandatory death penalty.

Brayden Ong and Wang Wee Ching were charged with trafficking around 2,667g of methamphetamine and 457.1g of Ecstasy.
Singapore

S’porean faces death penalty for alleged drug trafficking in JB

Related Stories

15-year-old students among 113 arrested in anti-drug raids

Teen felt like a zombie when drug fix became a daily one

Man, 64, found with $696,000 worth of drugs in Katong bust

In 2023, CNB seized about $15.37 million worth of drugs in Singapore, a slight decrease from the $16.66 million in 2022.

According to figures released by CNB in February, methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis were the three most commonly abused drugs in 2023, with 94 per cent of drug users arrested abusing at least one of these drugs.

Meanwhile, methamphetamine, cannabis and Ecstasy were the three most commonly abused drugs among new users, with 91 per cent of them abusing at least one of the three.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Central Narcotics BureauDRUG OFFENCESDRUG CONSUMPTION