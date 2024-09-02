Drugs worth $343k seized in Bedok residence, 2 arrested

Drugs, including about 2.8kg of heroin, were seized from a residence in Bedok North Avenue 4 on Aug 30.

Drugs worth about $343,000 were seized by authorities in a raid on Aug 30, during which two people were arrested for suspected drug activities.

In a news release on Sept 2, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said officers raided a residence in Bedok North Avenue 4.

A 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both Singaporeans, were arrested within the unit.

Officers also seized various drugs - about 2.8kg of heroin, 385g of Ice, 51g of Ecstasy, 24g of cannabis, 9g of ketamine and 13 Erimin-5 tablets. The amount could feed the addiction of about 1,550 drug abusers for a week, said CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Those who are found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, also known as “pure heroin”, or more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the mandatory death penalty.

In 2023, CNB seized about $15.37 million worth of drugs in Singapore, a slight decrease from the $16.66 million in 2022.

According to figures released by CNB in February, methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis were the three most commonly abused drugs in 2023, with 94 per cent of drug users arrested abusing at least one of these drugs.

Meanwhile, methamphetamine, cannabis and Ecstasy were the three most commonly abused drugs among new users, with 91 per cent of them abusing at least one of the three.