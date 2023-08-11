E-bike rider going against red light sent flying after getting hit by truck

In a video, the woman is seen riding her e-bike across a junction when a truck hits her vehicle and sends her flying.

A 41-year-old woman narrowly escaped serious injury after after she was hit by a truck while riding a power-assisted bicycle across the junction of Serangoon Central and Upper Serangoon Road on Thursday.

A video posted on Roads.sg shows the woman riding an e-bike crossing the junction although the traffic light was not in her favour.

As she nears the end of the junction, a yellow truck moving in the perpendicular direction zooms into view and collides into the rear of her e-bike.

The impact flings the woman onto the road and also sends the e-bike flying several metres.

The rider then sits on the road for a few moments before standing up on her own.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the woman was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 1.50pm on Aug 10. Investigations are ongoing.