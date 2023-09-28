E-bike rider runs red light, rams into boy at pedestrian crossing; gets hit by woman

Failing to adhere to a red light, an e-bike rider collided with a child who was crossing the road, causing the boy to fall over.

Footage of the accident was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page on Wednesday (Sept 27), though the incident was said to have happened on Sept 19 at the junction of Coleman Street and Hill Street.

In the clip, the young boy is seen crossing the road alongside two adults – a man and a woman. He appears to drop something and turns to pick the item up, only to be crashed into by the e-bike rider. The impact of the collision causes him to fall and roll over backwards.

Turning and realising what had happened, the woman almost immediately starts hitting the man, while also pointing at the green man “walking” signal.

The boy, thankfully, does not appear to be seriously injured, and gets up rather quickly.

At the end of the video, the rider is seen moving off from the junction.

Netizens – almost unanimously – criticised the rider for not adhering to traffic rules. The post also prompted some to raise the issue of banning e-bikes in Singapore.

Pointing out that the rider got away with breaking traffic rules and almost injuring a pedestrian, one user wrote: "If they can get away with it so easily, this kind of accident will occur more and more."