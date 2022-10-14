 Eggs from Malaysian farm recalled after salmonella detected, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Eggs from Malaysian farm recalled after salmonella detected

The eggs can be identified by the code CEJ027, which is stamped on them.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY/FACEBOOK
Zhaki Abdullah
Oct 14, 2022 10:54 pm

A batch of eggs imported from a farm in Malaysia is being recalled due to the presence of bacteria which can cause food poisoning, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday.

The agency said it had detected the presence of salmonella enteritidis in the batch from Teo Seng Layer Farm 1, in Yong Peng, Johor. If the contaminated eggs are consumed raw or undercooked, it can cause diarrhoea, fever and vomiting.

The eggs can be identified by the code CEJ027, which is stamped on them.

All six companies which imported the affected eggs have been directed to withhold or recall them, said the SFA, adding that the recall is ongoing.

BH Fresh Food has been instructed to recall eggs that have been distributed to retailers in Singapore as a precautionary measure, while the other five importers have been told to withhold the affected eggs from distribution.

Other batches imported by BH Fresh Food are not affected.

The agency said the farm has been suspended and the suspension will be lifted only after the farm has rectified the contamination.

The eggs are safe to eat if cooked thoroughly, SFA said, noting that heat can destroy the bacteria.

 

[𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋] SFA has detected the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in eggs imported from Teo Seng Layer Farm 1...

Posted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday, October 14, 2022
