Elderly folk lean against MRT platform doors, chope space with bags

A commuter was concerned to see several people engaging in risky and dangerous behaviour at Yishun MRT station on Jan 19.

Stomper Manoj Kumar was waiting for the 5.20am train from Yishun to Bayfront when he made certain observations at the train platform area.

He said: "I saw bags placed at the MRT platform's glass door even though no one was standing there.

"I realised later that those bags belonged to some aunties who had wanted to board the 5.20am train as well.

"I also saw a man hanging his bag on the glass door using an S-hook. He was leaning against the glass door when the train approached.

"All of them were standing beyond the yellow line and pushing each other when the train approached.”

"That same afternoon, I approached control station staff at Yishun MRT station to highlight my concerns. I was referred to the safety manager and I reported the matter. However, he told me there was a lack of manpower.

"Is safety not being prioritised in this situation? I hope the relevant parties will look into this matter as it concerns the safety of commuters."