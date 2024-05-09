Enjoy views of Upper Seletar Reservoir from new boardwalk

The 3.3km-long boardwalk will skirt the perimeter of River Wonders and Singapore Zoo.

Later this year, birdwatchers and nature lovers will have a new boardwalk from where they can observe their natural surroundings.

The Mandai Wildlife Reserve, a 126-ha destination teeming with nature, will offer ticketed experiences featuring curated adventures as well as free access to green spaces with play areas.

There will be a 3.3km-long boardwalk skirting the perimeter of River Wonders and Singapore Zoo. It will offer visitors unparalleled views across the Upper Seletar Reservoir.

The entrance to the boardwalk is next to River Wonders.

“We are excited by the prospect of immersing our guests in a wide array of nature and wildlife experiences at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve”, said Mandai Wildlife Group CEO Mike Barclay.

“This integrated destination will be a unique gateway to many inspiring and respectful interactions with nature and animals, which everyone can enjoy."

The Mandai Wildlife Reserve is the home of Singapore’s wildlife parks – Bird Paradise, Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo.

Come 2025, the Mandai Rainforest Resort will open in the first-half of the year, offering visitors 24 treehouses and 338 rooms for overnight stays. The eco-resort is managed by Banyan Tree.