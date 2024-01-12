EVs, concept cars rule at S'pore Motorshow 2024

The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG features design cues from the carmaker's electric models, like the use of illuminated stripes.

The Singapore Motorshow 2024 may have just opened on Jan 11, but already some car dealers are running low on stocks.

On till Jan 14 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, the highly anticipated event comes a week after a dip in certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums set car prices falling.

The annual event, now into its eighth year, is organised by the Motor Traders Association of Singapore, which represents the majority of authorised motor distributors and dealers here.

Some dealers observed that sales activities tagged to the event started a weekend ago as many started dangling special deals. Coincidentally, there was a surge in visitors to car showrooms in Leng Kee Road and Alexandra Road after COE premiums fell by more than 20 per cent.

As such, the word in the exhibition hall was that some brands may not have many units of cars left in stock to sell at the show. This may mean that some buyers will have to wait longer to collect their new cars, rather than a few days after the next COE tender exercise closes on Jan 17.

Coming on the back of a tough year of high COE premiums and low private car sales, some companies that were at the 2023 event are absent this time around. These include Alpine, Lotus, Peugeot, Skoda and Volkswagen.

The booth set-ups of the exhibitors seem less elaborate than in previous years, but there are still some interesting cars and concept models which may be worth getting excited about.

In addition to the exhibition booths, there is a car stunt show, which has come to be a signature of the event.

Here is a list of cars to look out for, according to The Straits Times’ team of motoring writers.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG

Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

Kia EV9

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

MG Cyberster

Toyota Prius

Mini Aceman Concept

Volvo EX30

Polestar electric roadster concept

Singapore Motorshow 2024

Where: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Levels 3 and 4

When: Till Jan 14; Jan 12, 11.30am to 9pm; Jan 13, 10.30am to 9pm; Jan 14, 10.30am to 8pm

Admission: $8, free for children below 1.2m; tickets available at Suntec Singapore Concourse Level or via Sistic (app or sistic.com.sg)

Info: motorshow.com.sg