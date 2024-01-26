Extended train and bus services on CNY Eve

As offices will be closing earlY for the festivities, SBS Transit and Tower Transit will bring forward evening trips of selected bus services and peak period shuttle services.

Public transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit will be extending selected bus and train services on the eve of Chinese New Year, Feb 9.

Train services will be extended by about two hours on the North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL), North East Line (NEL), Circle Line (CCL), Downtown Line (DTL), Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), and Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT).

There is no extension for the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit and Changi Airport services.

Last bus departure timings for the following services under SMRT will be extended till as late as about 3am on Feb 10: 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A, 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913, 920, 922, and 973A.

The last bus timings for 24 bus services under SBS Transit will also be extended till about 3am: 60A, 63M, 114A, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804, 812, and 974A.

The last NSL train towards Jurong East station will leave from City Hall station at 2.09am, while the last train towards Marina South Pier will depart from the same station at 1.54am.

Also leaving from City Hall, the last EWL train towards Pasir Ris station will depart at 2.14am, while the last train in the other direction to Tuas Link station will depart at 2am.

On NEL, the last train towards Punggol will depart HarbourFront station at 1.55am, while in the opposite direction, the last train from Punggol station towards HarbourFront station will leave at 1.32am.

On CCL, the last train departing from Dhoby Ghaut for HarbourFront station will leave at 1.28am, while the last train leaving from HarbourFront station to Dhoby Ghaut will depart at 1.14am.

Passengers travelling from and to HarbourFront MRT station have to transfer at Labrador Park station due to rail expansion works on the CCL, said SMRT.

The last DTL train departing from Bukit Panjang station towards Expo station will leave at 1.51am, while the last train in the opposite direction will leave Expo station at 1.52am.

On TEL, the last train from Woodlands North station to Gardens by the Bay station will depart at 1.35am, while the last train in the other direction from Gardens by the Bay station to Woodlands North station is scheduled to leave at 1.58am.

The SPLRT will keep running until after the last NEL trains arrive at their designated town centre stations. More information can be found on SBS Transit’s website.

For more information on SMRT’s services, call 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8pm daily, or go to smrt.com.sg.

As offices will be closing earlier for the festivities, SBS Transit and Tower Transit will bring forward the evening trips of selected bus services and peak period shuttle services.

A total of 16 SBS bus services will operate return trips between 12.15pm and 2pm: 10e, 14e, 30e, 89e, 174e, 196e, 513, 652, 654, 655, 660, 667, 668, 671, 672, and 850E.

Peak period shuttle bus services LCS1 and LCS2 will operate return trips at 1pm and 1.30pm.

The affected Tower Transit bus services are 97e, 177, 651, 653, 656, 657, 663, 670, 963e, and 981. Most will run from about 1pm to 1.30pm, though bus 981 will operate from 12.40pm to 3.10pm.

There will be no evening trips for these bus services, though morning trips will continue as usual.