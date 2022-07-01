Fairfield Methodist pupils will miss their Popo, known for her kindness and mixed veg dishes

Popo is seated second from left in this photo of the school's canteen vendors.

After the June holidays, the mixed vegetables stall at the Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) canteen reopened as usual, but this will be the last month for a familiar face there.

At the end of July, the woman who has run it for more than half a century will retire - at the age of 94.

Popo (grandmother in Mandarin), as she is known, is a legend, and her fragrant dishes are fondly remembered by generations of pupils.

Alumna Hannah Peh, 19, who left the school in 2015, said she was surprised when she found out that Popo was still selling food there.

She added that Popo has been there since her mother’s time in the school, which was in the 1970s.

Ms Peh shared fond memories of Popo’s kindness, and recalled instances when she was short of money to pay for her meals.

“She would tell me to just pay (for it) tomorrow instead,” she said, adding that Popo would not keep track of the amount the pupils owed her.

Once, a classmate of hers racked up $7 in unpaid bills to Popo's cai fan stall, but the vendor was still all smiles, said Ms Peh.

For 13-year-old Abigail Hoon, who graduated from Fairfield in 2021, the news of Popo’s retirement was saddening.

“Popo felt like a second grandmother to me,” said Abigail.

She added that she would eat at the stall every day when she was in Primary 3 and 4, and Popo would know her order immediately on seeing her.

Popo’s retirement is bittersweet for her, because Abigail is also glad that the elderly woman can rest instead of working every day.

A Tiktok video posted by alumnus Kelvin Koh revealed that Popo has been serving at the school for more than 50 years, and that her daughter has been assisting her for over 30 years.

The photographer and father of five had returned to the school to photograph the canteen vendors.

“She’s a legend and an inspiration to all,” remarked Mr Koh in the TikTok clip, which has since been made private upon a request from the school.

She has for so long been known as just Popo that he did not know her real name. Others TNP spoke to also did not know.

The school would say only that Popo and her daughter declined to be interviewed.

Later attempts to reach the school on the phone failed, and it could not be confirmed if the daughter would continue to operate the stall and offer the same dishes.