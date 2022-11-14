False ceiling collapses at home while family asleep, mother thankful kids not hurt

A family were awakened by a loud crash on Sunday morning (Nov 13) when a part of the ceiling of their rented apartment collapsed.

TikTok user jynn.lifez posted a video later that day, with snippets of the aftermath. It appears the entire false ceiling near the window had given way.

Parts of it dangled above the ground and the floor was covered in debris.

"Thank god the (incident happened) at 6am not 6pm," the captions read.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the woman, referred to as Gong, said she and her husband were jolted out of their sleep by a "loud bang".

Nothing was damaged, however, save for a scratch on her child's toy rack, she added.

Gong said her family of four are currently renting the walk-up apartment while they wait for their new home to be ready. It has been two months since they moved in.

She has informed her landlord of the incident and told the ceiling will be fixed by Thursday.