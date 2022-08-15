Family shocked when claypot bought on promotion cracks into two after it's used to heat tofu

One shopper thought he had gotten a steal when he purchased a Winnie the Pooh Ceramic Pot worth $129.90 for half the price through redemption points.

But after using the pot a few times with no issues, Mr Arc Chua and his family were shocked on Saturday (Aug 13) when it broke into two pieces after it was used to heat up food.

In a TikTok video, Mr Chua, 35, said the pot suddenly broke into two when his mother used it to heat up some claypot tofu.

"All of us were shocked, especially the kids," he told AsiaOne.

"We just feel lucky that no one got hurt," he said in the video's comments thread.

The video shows him lifting the broken part of the pot before setting it back. The pot was split rather evenly, leaving the base looking like a plate.

Thankfully, some parts of the dish could still be eaten and were not thrown out, he said.

One netizen suggested that such claypots need to be 'seasoned' like a wok before usage.

All the same, Mr Chua said he has since made a report to FairPrice and was told that further investigations will be made.

FairPice’s Disney Winnie the Pooh promotion ran from April 7, 2020 to July 20, 2022.