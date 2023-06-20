Coldplay adds 6th show; fans queue at SingPost outlets for tickets

Fans at Ang Mo Kio’s SingPost outlet arrived at around 6am, with more than 40 people in the queue.

British band Coldplay has added a sixth show to the Singapore stop of its Music of the Spheres world tour on Jan 31, promoters Live Nation announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

This comes after the promoters added a fifth show on Monday, following the sale of more than 200,000 tickets for the band’s original four shows on Jan 23, 24, 26, and 27 at the National Stadium, during the pre-sales on the same day.

After failing to get tickets for British band Coldplay’s January concerts during pre-sales on Monday, barista Casey James decided to start queueing at Sengkang Community Centre’s SingPost outlet from midnight on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old and her friend were two out of 70 people in the queue on Tuesday morning, waiting for general sales to open at 10am. She told The Straits Times that her experience with online pre-sales were unsuccessful, as her preferred tickets had sold out within a matter of hours.

Ms James, who went early to ensure she bagged a spot at the front of the queue, said that she had taken a nap before going.

he said: “It’s Coldplay, so I expected the queues to be long.

“But it’s worth it because to see them live would be absolutely magical.”

Ms Casey James (right), 20, after obtaining their preferred tickets for Coldplay in Singapore. ST PHOTO: SUZANNE CHAN

Fans lined up at SingPost outlets islandwide on Tuesday morning to queue for tickets to Coldplay’s concert tickets after pre-sales on Monday sold out within five hours, with over a million virtual queue numbers issued. Many fans also faced technical issues like a blank ticketing screen and getting kicked out of the queue.

Ghim Moh’s SingPost outlet saw people queueing from 3am, two of which were husband and wife Balasupramaniam and Sharlot Lizardo.

Madam Sharlot told ST that she was looking to score tickets for her parents and siblings, all big fans of Coldplay.

“I’ve heard that they have a lot of energy, and they’re known for a good performance, even their special effects,” said Madam Sharlot, 35.

Mr Balasupramaniam, 48, added: “They’re one of the bands we must watch, so we can tick that off our bucket list.” He added that he felt hopeful at the Ghim Moh outlet as this was an “estate with more older folk” and expected demand to be less than at other outlets which served more youthful residents.

Fans at Ang Mo Kio’s SingPost outlet arrived at around 6am, with more than 40 people in the queue.

The queue of around 50 people at the SingPost Ang Mo Kio Central Post Office at around 9.30am on June 20. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Ms Jamie Foo, 31, who gave up on Ticketmaster after getting kicked out twice yesterday, decided to try her luck queueing in person.

“It was really frustrating, that despite my best efforts and following instructions on the website, it just doesn’t work for me,” Ms Foo, a senior manager at an American multinational corporation, said.

Elsa Tan, 19, who was queueing at Toa Payoh’s SingPost outlet, told ST that she arrived at 5am with two of her friends after sleeping for only three hours.

Technology analyst Alex Gazza, 35, who was also in the Toa Payoh queue of more than 28 people, said that he took urgent leave from work to queue for tickets on Tuesday after failing to score any during the pre-sale.

Those in line at some SingPost outlets received forms allowing them to fill out their personal details, how many tickets they would be purchasing, and to rank their preferred categories.

Forms to fill out their personal details, how many tickets they would be purchasing, and to rank their preferred categories. ST PHOTO: REBEKAH CHIA

British band Coldplay announced last week that they would perform at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 24, 26 and 27. They added an unprecedented fifth show after more than 200,000 pre-sale tickets were sold on Monday.

Organisers Live Nation said that Coldplay would be the first music act to play five nights at the National Stadium.

They last performed in Singapore in 2017, when they rocked the National Stadium over two nights. Formed in London in 1997, the band have released a string of hits over the years, such as Yellow, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Higher Power.