Find your Valentine at SPCA's Single Mingle

Happy Valentine's Day to you and you and you!

No Valentine?

Sign up for Singles Mingle, a Valentine's Day even organised by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Registration for the event, which will take place on Feb 24 at 4pm at SPCA Singapore (50 Sungei Tengah Road), is still open. Light refreshments will be provided.

The $50 fee will go towards the welfare of all the animals under its care.

Participants who are already pet owners may take their pets to the event.

SPCA describes Singles Mingle as "the perfect place to connect with like-minded individuals".

This is the second edition of the event. The inaugural Singles Mingle was held in collaboration with dating agency Lunch Actually.