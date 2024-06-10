SPCA hosts animal welfare conference as abuse cases rise

Cases of animal cruelty and welfare issues increased 79 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

In 2023 alone, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) attended to 915 cases of animal cruelty and welfare issues in Singapore.

That is a whopping 79 per cent increase year on year – a worrying upward trend as the organisation logged the highest number of cases in 11 years.

SPCA is hosting a three-day Voices (VOices In Compassion and Empathy) conference from June 20 to 22, where global experts in animal welfare will come together to tackle animal cruelty.

Over 300 attendees are expected at the event, including leaders from international organisations such as RSPCA UK, RSPCA Australia, Taiwan SPCA, ACF Animal Rescue and Soi Dog Foundation.

Local attendees include politician and animal and environmental activist Louis Ng as well as youth delegates stepping into animal

welfare advocacy.

SPCA is inviting anyone keen to make a difference in the lives of animals to be part of Voice, which will take place at Nee Soon East Community Club. More information on the conference can be found at bit.ly/spca-voice

Delegates can go for experiential activities which include learning journeys to animal-focused centers such as SPCA, Acres, AVS Centre for Animal Rehabilitation, and Canopy Veterinary Centre. They can also take part in an open-mic pitching session for the Animal Advocacy Grant.

To learn more about the grant go to bit.ly/voice-aag