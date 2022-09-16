Fine for technician whose negligence delayed efforts to put out Bukit Batok fire

Technician, Malaiyappan Mayalagu was fined $2,700 after he pleaded guilty to endangering human life by a negligent act and tampering with evidence.

During a maintenance check, a technician failed to ensure that a water pump could readily supply water to hose reels in case of a fire at a housing block in Bukit Batok.

His negligence delayed rescue efforts during a deadly blaze that broke out within a month on Nov 1, 2019, as no water could be dispensed from the reels.

Firefighters scrambled to use their own water jets instead in the incident which killed a resident. Two others were hospitalised.

During investigations, the technician, Malaiyappan Mayalagu, 51, sneaked into the pump room to reset the water pump to auto, to hide his mistake.

On Friday, Malaiyappan, who is from India, was fined $2,700 after he pleaded guilty to endangering human life by a negligent act and tampering with evidence.

The court heard that he worked as a technician with J. Keart Alliances, a firm that was engaged by Jurong-Clementi Town Council to do fire protection system works.

His role was to conduct monthly water pump checks at the roof top of Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21. He had to set the pump to auto mode when he was done, so that water could be supplied to hose reels during a fire, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh.

But he set the pump to manual, which required a user to push a button in the pump room in order for water to be dispensed.

At 4.30am on Nov 1, a fire broke out at a unit on level 13. Some residents of the block tried to access the fire hose reels but the cabinets were padlocked.

Firefighters came and used a bolt cutter to cut the padlock but found that no water could be dispensed.

More firefighters arrived and set up two hose line jets outside the unit as an alternative, using water from a dry riser.

Another officer tried to activate another fire hose nearby, but again found that no water could be dispensed. At the time, water jets were ready to be used and the fire was extinguished by 5.15am.

Two residents, who climbed out of a kitchen window to escape, were rescued and taken to hospital. Another resident died from smoke inhalation.

It was soon found that the water pump on the rooftop had been set to manual instead of auto.

The DPP said: "The failure of the fire hose reel to dispense water led to a delay of several minutes in the rescue efforts to extinguish the fire."

The accused's employer was given feedback on what happened, and it sent him and two others to the block. Malaiyappan slipped away from his colleagues and headed to the pump room and set the switch to auto.

He later admitted to hiding his mistake when his superiors confronted him with security footage of him entering the pump room, said the DPP.

For committing a negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined a maximum of $1,500.