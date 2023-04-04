Fire breaks out at Pahang Street restaurant, no injuries reported
A fire broke out at Sari Ratu Padang Indonesian restaurant in Pahang Street on Tuesday afternoon.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.05pm.
Two water jets were used to extinguish the fire in the two-storey shophouse, said SCDF. The blaze involved the contents of a kitchen on the first storey and a storeroom on the second.
Seven people had left the restaurant before the SCDF arrived, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
