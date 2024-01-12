Fire breaks out at Vietnamese restaurant in Geylang

SCDF said it was alerted to the blaze at 136 Sims Avenue at around 6pm on Jan 10.

A Vietnamese restaurant in Geylang caught fire on the evening of Jan 10.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 136 Sims Avenue at around 6pm.

The fire involved the contents of the restaurant’s kitchen, located in a first-floor unit of a three-storey shophouse. The fire was extinguished using two water jets.

SCDF assessed one person for burn injuries but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

According to Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News, the fire started inside a kitchen exhaust pipe and was followed by two explosions.

Two restaurant employees were in the kitchen preparing for the evening’s dinner service when the fire broke out, Shin Min reported.

One of them tried to put out the fire, but was eventually forced to evacuate as the blaze was too intense.

The owner of a nearby eatery told Shin Min that his employees heard the explosions and ran out to check on the situation. They saw thick smoke and flames coming out from the back of the burning restaurant.

He added that the neighbouring restaurants had to wait for about one to two hours before staff were allowed back inside to resume operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.