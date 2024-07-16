Fire safety infringements found at flat that removed 'sauna'

The "sauna" was removed on July 11 but an SCDF spokesman said several other fire safety infringements were detected.

The storage of items in the corridor of a Serangoon Housing Board flat, where a “sauna” cabin was recently removed, resulted in fire safety infringements, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

It added that it will be taking enforcement action against the person or entity responsible for the obstruction.

Pictures of the cabin went viral online earlier, with some netizens questioning whether the placement of the wooden structure outside HDB flats was allowed. The cabin was subsequently removed on July 11, after its owner requested for help from the Marine Parade Town Council to do so.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, an SCDF spokesman said on July 16 it conducted an inspection at Block 427 Serangoon Central on July 11, after receiving public feedback.

“During the inspection, the sauna-like structure was found to have been removed,” said the spokesperson.

“However, several other fire safety infringements were detected, including (the) storage of items along the common corridor which resulted in obstruction to means of escape via the staircases.”

In a visit to the area on July 11, ST observed cabinets, bicycles and more than 40 potted plants near where the cabin was located. Two men, clad in SCDF uniforms, were also seen with measuring tapes there.

Neighbours ST interviewed for an earlier story said that while the cabin did not obstruct their way, it can be hard to walk along the corridor near where it stood, especially if they are carrying groceries, for example.

The town council, in response to ST’s earlier queries, said that it had been working with the cabin’s owner to declutter the area for years, and would work with the homeowner to further declutter the area after the cabin’s removal.

ST has contacted the town council for more information.

Anyone responsible for fire safety infringements will be issued with a Fire Hazard Abatement Notice, which is a written warning to rectify the fire hazards, said the SCDF spokesperson.

Those responsible for serious infringements may be fined up to $5,000, after removing the fire hazard.

Those who fail to remove the fire hazard may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

A cluttered common area can hamper the evacuation of residents and firefighting efforts, said the spokesperson.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to do their part to maintain a safe living environment by ensuring that their means of escape are unobstructed and that common areas in their premises are kept clutter-free.”

The SCDF also provided the following fire safety tips: