Fire in Tuas building storing chemicals briefly disrupts MRT services in the area

Smoke can be seen from the Tuas Viaduct.

A fire at an industrial building storing chemicals in Tuas was brought under control by firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) early on Wednesday morning.

The SCDF was alerted at about 2am to the fire, which covered an area of roughly a football field, at 11 Tuas Link 1. It dispatched 30 emergency vehicles and about 100 firefighters from two stations and the special rescue unit to restrict the spread of the blaze.

The building is occupied by Megachem, a wholesaler and distributor of speciality chemicals. The SCDF said chemicals were stored on the premises, but did not reveal information on the possible cause of the fire.

The fire was brought under control at around 6.15am with five water and foam jets and two unmanned firefighting machines. Firefighters then conducted damping down operations to prevent the fire restarting.

The SCDF said one firefighter was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after he experienced giddiness during the operation. He was later discharged in a stable condition.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

Train services between the Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations on the East-West MRT line were suspended on Wednesday morning for nearly two hours. They resumed at around 7.20am.

[Update 2: Industrial Fire @ 11 Tuas Link 1] Early this morning , SCDF was alerted to a fire at the abovementioned location. SCDF is at the scene conducting firefighting operations. The fire, about the size of a football field, fully engulfed the premises, which stores and distributes chemicals. Firefighters have brought the fire under control with 5 water and foam jets, and 2 Unmanned Firefighting Machines. In view of the ongoing firefighting operation, members of the public are advised to avoid the area. Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Tuesday, July 4, 2023