Firecrackers, avatar and dragon to greet visitors at River Hongbao

River Hongbao 2024 will run from Feb 8 to 17 at Gardens by the Bay.

A 140m-long dragon lantern set suspended across two Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay will ring in the Year of the Dragon for visitors to this year’s River Hongbao, one of Singapore’s largest and longest-running Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations.

The dragon will be accompanied by the all-time favourite God of Fortune at the Supertree Grove to bring good fortune to all.

River Hongbao 2024 will be held at Gardens by the Bay for the fourth consecutive year, and will run from Feb 8 to 17. It will start at 6.30pm for the first two days, and begin at 2.30pm for the rest of the event period. Admission is free.

For the first time in over 10 years, the annual event, which has been held since 1987, will also showcase a dazzling display of 30 firecrackers, totalling 18m in length, which will be lit during the first three nights. Safety will be ensured for visitors, including barricades to keep them a safe distance of about 15m from the firecrackers.

River Hongbao is organised by Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI), SPH Media Trust’s Chinese Media Group, Singapore Tourism Board and People’s Association.

Mr Thomas Chua, chairman of the River Hongbao organising committee and president of SFCCA, said at a media conference on Jan 11 at SFCCA’s Toa Payoh building that while the event continues to promote Chinese tradition and culture, the organisers are constantly looking for new highlights to draw crowds.

“We welcome not just the Chinese but other races to join in to promote racial harmony and national unity,” he said.

To move with the times, the organisers have also enhanced the event’s digital content, including creating a virtual River Hongbao and interactive metaverse which will be on the River Hongbao website and introducing an AI character called Xiao He, who will be making her debut at the event. She will be featured across various social and digital content.

Troupes from Guizhou Huadeng Theatre and National Taiwan University of Physical Education and Sport’s dance department will perform dances. There will also be nightly performances from various ethnic groups and thematic night shows such as Movie Night and Getai Night.

Visitors will also be treated to massive glowing lanterns, carnival games, and an exhibition capturing the charm of local CNY markets from the latter half of the 20th century. Food lovers can relish the flavours of well-known local and Asian food at the Food Street.

Those who wish to make wishes can toss coins at the Wishing Heart lantern set, where all proceeds will go to Lions Home for the Elders, a non-profit organisation that provides health, nursing and aged care.