Flamethrower attack: Man faces attempted murder charge

An improvised flamethrower (right) and a knife were seized at the scene of the incident.

A man who survived being shot by police at Pasir Ris Park, after using an improvised flamethrower to hurt officers, has been charged with attempted murder.

Timothy Heng Shengxian was charged in hospital on Nov 9 by a field magistrate, in a process that was not open to the public and members of the media.

The 42-year-old is said to have discharged flames at Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chee Xiu Quan on Nov 8, between 6.26am and 6.28am at the Mangrove Boardwalk.

According to court documents, he did this with the intention to cause the death of the police officer.

Heng caused hurt to ASP Chee, though charge sheets did not state the extent of the officer’s injuries.

In a statement on Nov 8, the police said they had rushed to the park after receiving a call at about 6am that a woman was spotted sitting on a ledge at the top of an observation tower in the area.

Four police officers arrived at the scene but did not see anyone in the bird-watching tower. As they searched the area, the officers saw Heng in a nearby hut.

He is said to have ignited the device and directed the flames at them as they approached him.

The officers drew their weapons and ordered him to stop and drop the device, but Heng did not comply despite repeated warnings.

Instead, he continued to advance towards them.

Said the police: “As there was imminent threat to the safety of the officers, a 30-year-old police officer fired a shot at the man with his pistol.”

Heng fell to the ground and was arrested by the officers. A knife was found near him.

A 24-year-old police officer suffered abrasions in the incident and was treated at the scene.

The police later learnt that it was Heng who contacted them about the purported woman.

“He had allegedly called and gave false information to lure the officers to the location, with the intent to cause harm to them,” the police said, adding that Heng suffered puncture wounds on his left forearm and abdomen in the incident.

Officers provided first aid for him before the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived, and he was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Heng has two pending charges related to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and intentional harassment.

The charges involve an incident on Sept 8, 2023, at the Saizeriya restaurant at Century Square mall in Tampines.

Heng is alleged to have punched Mr Lim Xiao Feng at the restaurant, causing the man to suffer a nasal bone fracture.

Heng had also purportedly harassed Mr Lim by pointing his middle finger in the victim’s direction.

A warrant of arrest was issued against him on Nov 6, two days before the flamethrower incident, after he failed to attend court for the Century Square incident.

Heng’s case will be heard again on Nov 29.

If found guilty of attempted murder, he could be jailed for life, or jailed for up to 20 years with fine and/or caning.