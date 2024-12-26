Watermelon knife attack lands man in trouble on Christmas Eve

The suspect was arrested on Dec 24 at a residential unit in Keat Hong Close. The alleged incident took place at 33 Jalan Besar.

A 24-year-old man who is under a remission order allegedly used a watermelon knife to hurt another man on Christmas Eve.

On Dec 26, Mohammad Faris Mohammad Fadzir was handed one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by allegedly using the knife to injure Mr Mohammad Noor Shalifie Salimi’s left thumb.

According to charge sheets, the alleged incident took place at Al Mubin Restaurant at 33 Jalan Besar at around 3.30am.

The victim, 25, had laceration wounds and was taken conscious to hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that both men knew each other and previously had a dispute.

Court documents stated that Faris allegedly committed the offence while under a remission order from Oct 8, 2024, to Oct 15, 2025, which meant he had to keep himself out of trouble during this period.

It was not mentioned what he was previously convicted of.

If convicted and sentenced over the latest charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he might have to spend another 296 days behind bars over the alleged breaching of the remission order.

The police said on Dec 25 that Faris fled the scene after the alleged attack.

Officers from the Central Police Division later established his identity and arrested him on Dec 24 at a residential unit in Keat Hong Close.

During Faris’ arrest, a 19-year-old woman was also arrested for harbouring an offender.

Faris’ case will be heard again on Jan 2.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, an offender could be sentenced to life imprisonment or a term which may extend to 15 years. He could be also be fined or caned.