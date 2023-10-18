 Floor tiles in living room 'pop' and shatter, home owner posts CCTV of freaky scene, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Floor tiles in living room 'pop' and shatter, home owner posts CCTV of freaky scene

SCREENSHOTS via FACEBOOK
Oct 18, 2023 05:36 pm

Like a scene out of the Poltergeist movie, Teddy Ho got the shock of his life when he came home one Sunday recently and saw the floor tiles in his living room shattered as if someone took a jackhammer to it.

Later on, Ho checked the CCTV footage and saw that the tiles suddenly “popped” and shattered around 3.20pm that day (Oct 8), without any hindrance of any sort.  

Ho posted a video of the unusual incident in the Singapore Home DIY Facebook group, where some commenters asked “which spirits he offended”.

In the clip, though nothing happens at first, a loud crackling noise can be heard coming from somewhere. After a few seconds, a line of tiles suddenly folds upwards with a much louder crack, knocking a shelf upwards and setting off a chain reaction.

Other tiles then pop out of place and break into shards, some of which shoot up into the air before shattering.

According to carpentry websites, tiles can pop up or become loose due to improper installation, moisture-related issues, weak adhesive, heavy foot traffic or structural movement.

