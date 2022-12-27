 Foetus found at Pasir Ris Park on Christmas Eve, police investigating, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Foetus found at Pasir Ris Park on Christmas Eve, police investigating

A 10-year-old found the foetus under a concrete slab. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Nadine Chua
Dec 27, 2022 02:34 pm

Police investigations are ongoing after a foetus was found at Pasir Ris Park on Saturday night.

The police said on Tuesday that they received a call on Christmas Eve at 10.13pm over a foetus found at the beach near BBQ Pit 21.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that a 10-year-old found the foetus under a concrete slab. 

The boy, who was camping with his family, alerted his mother who called the police.

A witness told Lianhe Zaobao that about 20 police officers in seven or eight police cars arrived and cordoned off the area.

They questioned witnesses and searched the beach area until about 4am on Sunday, reported the Chinese daily.

It is an offence in Singapore to secretly bury and dispose of a dead body of a child to intentionally conceal the birth, whether the child dies before or after birth.

If found guilty, an offender can be jailed up to two years, fined or both.

SINGAPORE CRIMEpoliceCHILDREN AND YOUTH

Nadine Chua

Read articles by Nadine Chua