Food hygiene grade lowered for Spize outlet in Bedok after 2022 food poisoning incident

The Spize restaurant at Bedok in a file photo from Dec 7, 2018.

Popular eatery Spize’s Bedok outlet has had its food hygiene level downgraded from “A” to “C” after a food poisoning incident last year resulted in 15 people experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis.

They had eaten at Spize @ Simpang Bedok on July 5 and 6, 2022, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Saturday.

None of them were hospitalised, it added.

The SFA and Ministry of Health in a joint operation identified several hygiene lapses during an inspection at both the food stall, Spize Continental Kitchen, and the food shop Spize, on July 10, 2022.

Enforcement actions will be taken against the licensees for the lapses by SFA, the agency added.

“SFA has adjusted food hygiene grades of the food stall at 338 Bedok Road, Spize Continental Kitchen, and food shop at 284 Bedok Road, Spize from “A” to “C” with effect from March 10, 2023, to be reviewed in 12 months,” SFA said.

The premises will continue to be kept under surveillance.

SFA reminded food operators to adhere to good food hygiene and safety practices, such as washing hands before coming in contact with food. This will help to reduce the incidence of infections, such as gastroenteritis.

Spize has another outlet inside Temasek Club at Rifle Range road.

Spize has made headlines for an even more serious food poisoning incident before.

A man was in critical condition in November 2018 after consuming food from Spize three hours after its delivery. He was one of 72 people who suffered gastroenteritis after eating bento boxes prepared by Spize’s River Valley outlet.

He later died of sepsis and multiple organ failure.

Spize’s River Valley outlet was shut down by the National Environment Agency after the incident.

When contacted by The Straits Times, Mr Haresh Sabnani, Spize’s co-owner, declined to comment.