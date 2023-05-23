Four people injured in accident involving taxi and lorry along CTE

The police said they were alerted to the accident along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway at 8.25pm.

Four people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi and a lorry along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Monday.

Videos circulating online show the front of a Trans-Cab taxi pinned under a blue lorry.

A bucket of paint seems to have spilled onto the roof of the taxi and the road.

Three lanes of the expressway were cordoned off with orange cones, leaving only the right-most one accessible to vehicles.

According to a TikTok video, there was a massive jam on the expressway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it found three people trapped in the taxi – one in the driver’s seat and two at the back. Rescue equipment was used to get them out.

The 52-year-old male taxi driver was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A male lorry passenger, 36, and two female taxi passengers, aged 74 and 76, were conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are under way.